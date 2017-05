A newsboy distributes newspapers a day after the first round of the Polish presidential elections at city center in Warsaw, Poland May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski speaks a day after the first round of the Polish presidential elections at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw, Poland May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski was pushed into a second place spot by a conservative challenger in Sunday's presidential election, and must now face him in a run-off on May 24, official results showed on Tuesday.

The results put Komorowski on 33.77 percent of the vote, behind conservative Andrzej Duda on 34.76 percent.

Pawel Kukiz, a rock musician, was third on 20.80 percent, the results showed. Opinion polls before the vote had shown Komorowski with a comfortable lead.

(Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Chris Reese)