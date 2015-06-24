(Adds comments from opposition party leader)

WARSAW, June 24 Poland's largest opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), plans a 0.39 percent tax on the assets of banks, investment funds and insurers if it wins an October parliamentary election, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The proposed bank tax could bring in around 6 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion), the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said, without naming its sources. It said the tax could yield a further 1.4 billion from investment funds and insurers.

The party also plans a tax on supermarkets' turnover, which could bring in up to 3 billion zlotys, the daily said, without giving any details.

The proposed taxes echo those introduced by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Hungary has one of the highest bank taxes in Europe and has also sought to raise more from supermarkets.

PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski refused to go into details at a Wednesday news conference when asked about the newspaper report, but said: "There should be a rule in Poland: If there are taxes then everyone should pay them.

"We will surely want the current situation to end, a situation in which many entities don't pay taxes in Poland," Kaczynski said.

The ruling party, Civic Platform (PO), has presided over strong economic growth since 2007. But its candidate lost a May presidential election to a Law and Justice challenger and may lose the parliamentary election as well.

The latest opinion polls gave an alliance led by PiS over 30 percent support and PO just over 20 percent.

Supermarkets and banks in Poland pay a regular 19 percent corporate income tax rate. Banks additionally pay into a banking guarantee fund.

Large foreign-owned banks in Poland include Unicredit's Bank Pekao, Santander's Bank Zachodni WBK and Commerzbank's mBank. Large retail chains include Tesco , Auchan and Jeronimo Martin's Biedronka.

($1 = 3.7218 zlotys)