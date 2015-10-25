* Law and Justice party wins election decisively -exit poll

* Bank tax planned from January - party economist

* Supermarket tax, loans conversion also expected (Adds quotes, detail)

By Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, Oct 25 Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party, which an exit poll indicated as the decisive winner of Sunday's parliamentary election, wants to tax banks' assets at 0.39 percent from 2016, its leading economic expert Zbigniew Kuzmiuk said.

According to the IPSOS poll, PiS won 242 out of 460 seats in the parliament, the largest number a single party has ever secured since Poland overthrew communism in 1989, unseating the centre-right Civic Platform after eight years.

"One of the first economic decisions of the new government will be to submit an amendment of next year's budget. The general government deficit will stay below 3 percent (of national output)," said Kuzmiuk, who is tipped to play a major role in shaping the new government's economic policies.

"We want, probably as of January 2016, to introduce two taxes that are important for us, including a tax on banks - it will be a tax on assets with a rate of 0.39 percent - and a tax on supermarkets," he said.

PiS said before the vote that it wanted the Polish central bank to launch a cheap lending programme worth 350 billion zlotys ($90.72 billion), or 20 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), over six years.

The proposal drew criticism from some central bankers and economic experts who saw it as a violation of the bank's independence. The plan weighed on the zloty currency last week.

"We will discuss this with the independent central bank, respecting its independence, but today all institutions should support economic growth," Kuzmiuk said, when asked about the proposal.

The terms of nine out of the bank's 10 policy makers expire next year. This means that, if the official election results due on Monday confirm the exit poll figures, PiS will determine the make-up of the new rate-setting council.

Analysts said the victory of PiS, which based on the exit poll projection will be able to rule alone without a coalition partner, was negative for the zloty and for Poland's economic prospects.

"This result is slightly negative for the zloty because PiS will be determined to deliver on its election promises, having received a strong mandate, and this will be negative for economic growth," said Jakub Borowski, chief economist at Credit Agricole in Warsaw.

"It seems PiS will execute the main points of the plan - the bank tax, the supermarket tax and the conversion of Swiss franc-denominated loans into domestic currency. These actions will negatively impact the investment climate in Poland," he added.

PiS wants banks to bear the brunt of its plan to convert foreign currency mortgages into Polish zlotys.

($1 = 3.8580 zlotys) (Additional reporting by Wiktor Szary and Anna Koper, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gareth Jones)