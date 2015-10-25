WARSAW Oct 25 Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party, which an exit poll indicated as the decisive winner of Sunday's parliamentary election, wants to tax banks' assets at 0.39 percent starting in 2016, the party's leading economic expert Zbigniew Kuzmiuk said.

Kuzmiuk also said a new PiS government would respect the independence of the Polish central bank but expects all state institutions to support economic growth in the country.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska and Wiktor Szary)