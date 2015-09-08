WARSAW, Sept 8 Poland needs to take urgent steps
to avoid a repeat of this summer's power blackouts, a lobby
group representing the country's biggest electricity generators
said on Tuesday.
In recommendations following Polish electricity supply
shortages in August, the lobby group said that due to an
outdated and unreliable power system, Poland still lacks the
reserve capacity it needs.
"The situation requires a change ... Temporary solutions
need to be implemented as soon as in the coming months," the
Economic Society of Polish Power Plants said in a statement.
The organisation, whose members including PGE,
Tauron, Enea and Energa account for
more than 71 percent of total generating capacity in Poland,
said it was appealing to the government to take effective steps
to improve energy security.
These should first of all include securing reserve capacity
that could be used by operators in times of increased power
consumption, the group said. It gave no further detail and did
not say if it was lobbying for increased subsidies to keep
plants offline but ready to be fired up if needed for a short
period.
Separately the head of Poland's grid operator said Poland
may face some power shortages in the next three years, until
power stations which are under construction start operating.
"First of all we are trying to change the situation so that
in extreme conditions electricity could be imported from
Germany, which was not the case during the August crisis,"
Henryk Majchrzak told reporters.
Some experts say that due to record low water levels in
rivers used to cool coal-fired power stations, Poland could face
further electricity supply problems in the coming winter when
power consumption peaks.
