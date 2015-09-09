KRYNCA ZDROJ, Poland, Sept 9 Poland could launch an electricity capacity market in 2016 to help eastern Europe's biggest economy avoid power shortages as higher consumption puts pressure an ageing grid, a minister said on Wednesday.

In August, Poland imposed limits on electricity use when a lack of rain cut water levels in rivers used to cool the coal-fired power plants that supply about 90 percent of the country's electricity.

Local power generators have been calling for a capacity market for years, or a system similar to that used in Britain whereby producers are paid to keep power plants online to generate electricity as and when needed.

This provides power firms with additional revenue over and above the electricity they produce and helps avoid shortages, or provides backup for more intermittant renewable energy sources.

"It is possible the capacity market will start to function in Poland in 2016," Treasury Minister Andrzej Czerwinski, who supervises the electricity and mining industries, told reporters on the sidelines of an economic conference.

"The best solution would be when the regulator and PSE (grid operator) prepare a proposal together on how a capacity market would function," he said.

Most of Poland's power stations are outdated and the country has limited capacity to import electricity, which also contributes to its supply problems.

In Britain, the government says the payments received through the capacity market encourage power companies to invest and replace older power stations. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Michael Kahn and David Clarke)