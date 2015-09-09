KRYNCA ZDROJ, Poland, Sept 9 Poland could launch
an electricity capacity market in 2016 to help eastern Europe's
biggest economy avoid power shortages as higher consumption puts
pressure an ageing grid, a minister said on Wednesday.
In August, Poland imposed limits on electricity use when a
lack of rain cut water levels in rivers used to cool the
coal-fired power plants that supply about 90 percent of the
country's electricity.
Local power generators have been calling for a capacity
market for years, or a system similar to that used in Britain
whereby producers are paid to keep power plants online to
generate electricity as and when needed.
This provides power firms with additional revenue over and
above the electricity they produce and helps avoid shortages, or
provides backup for more intermittant renewable energy sources.
"It is possible the capacity market will start to function
in Poland in 2016," Treasury Minister Andrzej Czerwinski, who
supervises the electricity and mining industries, told reporters
on the sidelines of an economic conference.
"The best solution would be when the regulator and PSE (grid
operator) prepare a proposal together on how a capacity market
would function," he said.
Most of Poland's power stations are outdated and the country
has limited capacity to import electricity, which also
contributes to its supply problems.
In Britain, the government says the payments received
through the capacity market encourage power companies to invest
and replace older power stations.
