By Anna Koper
| WARSAW, June 15
WARSAW, June 15 Poland will produce draft
legislation by the autumn designed to help its coal-fired power
producers to invest in new generating capacity, the energy
ministry said on Wednesday.
Coal power plants currently generate more than 80 percent of
electricity in Poland, but many are old and need to be replaced
to avoid power shortages in the future.
And Poland's conservative government, worried about the
country's energy security, wants coal to play a major part in
power generation for decades to come.
State-owned power plant operators have said wholesale
electricity prices are too low to justify new investments so the
government is working on a scheme to provide them with
incentives. But this will need approval from the European
Commission as it might count as state aid.
"The ministry has started to work on the capacity market and
once we have the draft bill we will address the European
Commission," Polish Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski told
journalists on a sidelines of an energy conference.
"I think that the draft bill will be ready after the summer
holidays," he said.
The scheme under consideration would pay producers to keep
power plants online to generate electricity as and when needed.
There are about 4 gigawatts (GW) of coal power capacities
under construction in Poland, compared with 39 GW installed, but
producers say more is need.
Remigiusz Nowakowski, head of Poland's second biggest power
producer Tauron, said he favoured a mechanism similar
to one in Britain, which uses a scheme called contracts-for-
difference (CfD) to support renewable energy.
Under the British scheme, qualifying projects are guaranteed
a minimum price at which they can sell electricity and renewable
power generators bid for CfD contracts in a round of auctions.
(Reporting by Anna Koper, writing by Agnieszka Barteczko,
editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and Jane Merriman)