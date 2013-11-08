* Poland seeks to break dependence on ageing coal-fired plants
* U.N. climate talks to start on Monday
WARSAW Nov 8 Coal-dependent Poland will continue to reduce
carbon emissions by replacing outdated power plants with coal-fired units based
on new technology and by exploiting shale gas resources, the environment
minister said.
"I am very optimistic about the (prospects) of shale gas in Poland," Marcin
Korolec told Reuters Television before U.N. climate talks to be held in Warsaw
next week.
Shale gas would spur economic growth and help cut greenhouse gas emissions,
the minister said.
The Kyoto Protocol required Poland to reduce emissions by 6 percent in
2008-2012 compared to 1988. The country managed to slash emissions by almost a
third in that period, however, after the collapse of outdated Soviet-era
industries.
This left the state, which generates most of its electricity from coal, with
room to raise emissions by up to 14 percent above 2005 levels as part of an EU
goal of cutting the bloc's emissions by 20 percent below 1990 levels by 2020.
But since Poland cannot afford to shut its coal-based power plants and
switch to wind farms, it is looking for other ways to stay within the EU target
and face deeper reduction obligations that the bloc is likely to impose.
Enthusiasm for shale gas in Poland has faded after a number of global
players including Exxon Mobil pulled out, saying red tape is delaying
commercial output and Warsaw's draft proposals to cut bureaucracy do not go far
enough.
San Leon Energy Plc, a Poland-focused shale explorer, also conceded
that proving the viability of shale in the country is taking time.
The minister, who will host the U.N. climate talks from Nov. 11-22, said CO2
emissions in Poland would be reduced thanks to investment in new coal-based
power units, which will gradually replace the outdated ones.
"Our goal is to have a solution which is as competitive as possible as to
the price but also as environmentally friendly as possible," Korolec said.
"That is why the number of new investments we are promoting also in the coal
sector will bring CO2 reduction, because we will change technologies from
old-fashioned to new ones."
Poland's grid operator expects that 6.6 gigawatts of the current 37
gigawatts of installed capacity will be taken off the grid by 2020 as outdated
power plants close.
Plans for new units include the construction of a 1,075-megawatt plant by
2017 by the country's third-biggest power producer, Enea, in
Kozienice, central Poland.
(Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alister Doyle and Dale Hudson)