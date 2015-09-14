WARSAW, Sept 14 Polish power group Enea
has not talked with Bogdanka shareholders
about its 1.48-billion zloty ($398.6 million) bid to take over
its main coal supplier, Enea's chief executive said on Monday.
Earlier state-run Enea, Poland's No.3 utility, offered to
buy 64.6 percent in Bogdanka for 67.39 zlotys per share.
"Up to date we have not conducted talks with Bogdanka's
biggest shareholders regarding this offer," CEO Krzysztof Zamasz
said.
"Bogdanka has always been within our interest. Looking at
the current market situation we are the only investor, which can
offer such favorable conditions. But it is not that we are
desperate to buy Bogdanka," he added.
The biggest private shareholder in Bogdanka, Aviva PTE, a
Polish pension fund co-owned by Britain's Aviva and BZ
WBK, told Reuters that Enea's offer does not reflect
Bogdanka's "real value".
($1 = 3.7133 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski
and Louise Heavens)