WARSAW, Sept 15 Polish power group Enea will not raise its 1.48 billion zloty ($398 million) takeover bid for its main coal supplier Bogdanka, Parkiet daily quoted Enea's chief executive as saying on Tuesday.

Poland's No.3 power producer on Monday offered to buy 64.6 percent of Warsaw-listed Bogdanka for 67.39 zlotys per share.

"This is the final price," CEO Krzysztof Zamasz told daily Parkiet.

Zamasz told Reuters on Monday he had not yet talked to Bogdanka's major shareholders.

Bogdanka's biggest single shareholder, a pension fund co-owned by Aviva and BZ WBK, which controls 15.16 percent of Bogdanka, said Enea's offer did not reflect the miner's real value.

According to Parkiet's sources, the treasury ministry agreed that Enea could buy Bogdanka on the condition that it also takes over struggling state-owned mine, KHW.

"One should not relate the tender for Bogdanka's shares with our other acquisition plans," Zamasz told Parkiet. ($1 = 3.7191 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Louise Heavens)