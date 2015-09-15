WARSAW, Sept 15 Polish power group Enea
will not raise its 1.48 billion zloty ($398 million)
takeover bid for its main coal supplier Bogdanka,
Parkiet daily quoted Enea's chief executive as saying on
Tuesday.
Poland's No.3 power producer on Monday offered to buy 64.6
percent of Warsaw-listed Bogdanka for 67.39 zlotys per share.
"This is the final price," CEO Krzysztof Zamasz told daily
Parkiet.
Zamasz told Reuters on Monday he had not yet talked to
Bogdanka's major shareholders.
Bogdanka's biggest single shareholder, a pension fund
co-owned by Aviva and BZ WBK, which controls
15.16 percent of Bogdanka, said Enea's offer did not reflect the
miner's real value.
According to Parkiet's sources, the treasury ministry agreed
that Enea could buy Bogdanka on the condition that it also takes
over struggling state-owned mine, KHW.
"One should not relate the tender for Bogdanka's shares with
our other acquisition plans," Zamasz told Parkiet.
($1 = 3.7191 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski
and Louise Heavens)