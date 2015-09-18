WARSAW, Sept 18 The supervisory board at Polish
coal miner Bogdanka has proposed limiting new
shareholder's voting rights, days after its largest client, Enea
, offered 1.48 billion zlotys ($398 million) to buy a
majority stake.
Under the proposal, new shareholders would not be able to
control more than 10 percent of votes at meetings, irrespective
of the size of their stake.
Witold Danilowicz, the head of the board, said the changes
had been proposed in light of the Enea bid, noting that
Bogdanka's shares had sunk to an all-time low after Enea
terminated its long-term purchasing deal with the copmany.
"In this situation, the board wanted to secure the
shareholders' interest through improving their negotiation
position," he said in a statement, without going into further
detail.
The limitations would not apply to shareholders whose stakes
were already bigger than 10 percent on Oct. 15, when the
proposal is put up for a vote at an extraordinary shareholders
meeting.
The biggest shareholders in Bogdanka are a pension fund
co-owned by Aviva and BZ WBK, controlling 15.16
percent, ING's local pension fund with 11.26 percent and Polish
insurer PZU's pension fund, which has 9.8 percent.
Bogdanka shareholders can sell their shares to Enea between
Oct. 2 and 16.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Andrew Heavens)