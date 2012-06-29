Elis sweetens takeover offer for Berendsen
June 7 French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc on Wednesday, and the companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.
WARSAW, June 29 Shareholders at state-controlled Polish utility Enea approved a dividend of 0.48 zlotys per share on Friday, valuing the payout at 212 million zlotys ($61.4 million).
The proposal, put forth by a state treasury representative, was double the management's. ($1 = 3.4558 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)
ROME, June 7 Italian police followed the correct procedures in flagging one of the London attackers to their British counterparts, Italy's senior policeman said on Wednesday, but he understands why the warning went unheeded.