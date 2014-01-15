LONDON/WARSAW Jan 15 Swedish utility Vattenfall sold its entire stake in Polish energy group Enea for 1.03 billion zlotys ($340.2 million), or 12.5 zlotys per share, bookrunner Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday.

State-owned Vattenfall, which is selling assets to reduce debt, put its stake of around 18.7 percent in Enea up for sale via an accelerated bookbuilding.

Enea shares ended the Tuesday session on the Warsaw bourse at 12.55 zlotys apiece after an almost 13-percent dip. ($1 = 3.0279 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Adrian Krajewski)