LONDON/WARSAW Jan 15 Swedish utility Vattenfall
sold its entire stake in Polish energy group Enea
for 1.03 billion zlotys ($340.2 million), or 12.5
zlotys per share, bookrunner Deutsche Bank said on
Wednesday.
State-owned Vattenfall, which is selling assets to reduce
debt, put its stake of around 18.7 percent in Enea up for sale
via an accelerated bookbuilding.
Enea shares ended the Tuesday session on the Warsaw bourse
at 12.55 zlotys apiece after an almost 13-percent dip.
($1 = 3.0279 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Adrian Krajewski)