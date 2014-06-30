BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank: tender offer to holders of capital raising and hybrid raising notes
* Tender offer to the holders of the capital raising notes and the hybrid raising notes
WARSAW, June 30 Polish utility Enea has signed a bond issuance programme worth up to 5 billion zlotys ($1.64 billion) with four Polish banks, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Enea said it signed the programme with PKO BP, ING Bank Slaski, Bank Pekao and mBank. ($1 = 3.0400 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
HONG KONG, April 20 Hong Kong plans to toughen information security rules after a series of embarrassing hacks at the city's brokers, the securities regulator said on Thursday.