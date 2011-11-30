WARSAW Nov 30 Poland's state-owned utility Energa received nine bids from international consortia for constructing a 1000 megawatt power unit worth 6 billion zlotys to 7 billion zlotys ($1.77 billion to $2.06 billion) at its Ostroleka power plant, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Among the bidders were Polimex-Mostostal together with Hitachi, Pol-Aqua <PQAA.WA. with its Spanish parent Dragados and a consortium of Rafako, PGB and Mostostal Warszawa.

The other bidders were Alstom, Shanghai Electric Group Company and a consortium of Gama and Dusan. South Korea's GSE&C together with Polish AV Investor Szamoty, China Genzhouba Group company and Canada's SNC-Lavalin also filed bids.

Energa said it plans to choose a bidder and begin the construction in the second half of 2012. It aims to start operating the block at the turn of 2016 and 2017.