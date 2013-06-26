WARSAW, June 26 Polish utility Energa has received a 195 million euro loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and local lenders PKO BP and ING Bank Slaski to modernize its electricity distribution network.

EBRD will provide half of the long-term corporate loan, while the Polish banks will grant the remaining part to the state-controlled utility.

"Similarly to power generation, the Polish electricity distribution assets are also aging and their efficiency is lagging behind the industry's best standards," EBRD said in a statement.

Energa is due to be floated on the Warsaw bourse this year as part of the state treasury's plan to raise 5 billion zlotys from sales of state assets in 2013.

As part of the initial public offering the company also plans to issue new shares worth at least 500 million zlotys to raise funds to improve its distribution infrastructure.

EBRD's top executive in Poland told Reuters in May that the bank plans to shift its focus in Poland from the financial sector to the funding of energy projects and did not rule out EBRD buying a stake in Energa in the firm's IPO. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Patrick Graham)