WARSAW Nov 15 Poland's market watchdog KNF
approved on Friday the prospectus for the initial public
offering of Energa, the country's smallest power group, in a
floatation valued at up to 3.4 billion zlotys ($1.09 billion).
Poland's treasury ministry, which oversees the country's
power firms, plans to sell a 34.2-percent stake in Energa on the
Warsaw bourse before the end of the year.
The IPO of Energa, the last remaining state-owned utility,
is part of a privatisation programme aimed at raising 5 billion
zlotys for the state this year. It is expected to become the
biggest IPO on the Warsaw bourse this year.
It will follow a successful 1.4-billion-zloty share offer
last month by PKP Cargo, Europe's second biggest rail
freight company.
($1 = 3.1141 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)