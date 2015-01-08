WARSAW Jan 8 The Polish government would like to see a consolidation of the country's energy sector in order to boost its investment potential, Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski said on Thursday.

"Today, Polish energy companies are small in comparison to the biggest European players," Karpinski said in a statement. "Our goal is to raise the role and importance of Polish energy within the European market."

"Only strong companies, with adequate capital and the capacity to secure cheaper credit, will be able to ensure the country's energy safety," he added.

The ministry plans to give more details of its consolidation plan later this month.

The Treasury controls Poland's top four energy producers: PGE, Tauron, Enea and Energa , which compete amidst falling prices and face over 100 billion zlotys ($27.6 billion) in investments until 2020.

Karpinski added that the sector may also be interested in buying into the special company which is to be forged from the coal mines transferred from Europe's biggest coal producer, Poland's ailing Kompania Weglowa.

Polish energy companies mostly burn coal.

