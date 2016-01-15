WARSAW Jan 15 The plan to build a new gas
pipeline linking Russia with Germany is politically motivated
and will deepen European Union's reliance on gas deliveries from
Russia, the Polish energy minister said on Friday.
Krzysztof Tchorzewski was speaking after a meeting with EU
Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, who he said
agreed with that view.
Known as Nord Stream 2, the pipeline would be an extension
of the existing link, that would enable Russia to deliver
increased volumes of gas straight to Germany.
Russia's Gazprom and a group of European companies
agreed on the project last year, raising protests mostly among
central and southern European countries.
"The two sides agreed that the project has no business
ground and is carried out only due to political reasons," the
Polish Energy Ministry said in a statement following the visit
of Miguel Arias Canete.
Polish Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski also said that
Poland expects the European Commission to publish as soon as
possible the draft of a gas winter package.
Lat year Russia, Ukraine and the Commission initialled a
deal on a so-called "winter package", to secure winter gas
supplies for Kiev.
The minister also told Arias Canete that Poland is ready to
talk with the Baltic states on power markets integration.
Poland's electricity market is one of the most isolated in the
EU.
Tchorzewski also asked Arias Canete for support in launching
flow-based cross-border capacity calculations, that would help
prevent the so called loop flows of electricity generated from
renewable sources in Germany to Poland, which limit the latter's
import capacities.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by William Hardy)