WARSAW Oct 25 Poland remains committed to
investing in shale gas and the development of its nuclear
programme as a way of building its energy independence and
security, the prime minister said on Thursday.
The head of Poland's top utility PGE had warned the
country would need to choose between the two projects, boosting
speculation that the European Union's largest eastern member
could drop plans to build its first nuclear
plant.
"Polish state companies will, as far as the law allows,
fulfill the government's strategy, which is based on the
diversification of energy sources to guarantee Poland full
security and independence from outside suppliers," Prime
Minister Donald Tusk said.
"This means continuing the development of the nuclear
programme and an intensive implementation of the shale gas
programme," he told reporters.
Some analysts said Poland and its state companies may not be
able to afford spending the large amounts needed to extract
shale gas and to build a nuclear plant.
Poland currently derives most of its energy from highly
polluting coal and also relies heavily on Russia for gas and
crude oil.
Tusk said earlier this month he expected Polish companies to
invest 5 billion zlotys in shale gas exploration by 2016 and
foreign investors to contribute a further 50 billion.
