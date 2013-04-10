* "Small energy tri-pack" separate from planned energy law
* European Commission has said Poland should face fines
WARSAW, April 10 The Polish government said it
had backed a parliamentary energy law proposal designed to help
the coal-reliant nation avoid fines for failing to write
European Union renewable energy rules into its national law.
The European Commission said in March it would ask the
highest EU court to impose a daily fine of 133,229 euros on
Poland for failing to add the renewable energy directive to its
own legislation.
According to the "small energy tri-pack" draft, which was
prepared by members of parliament, micro renewable installations
up to 40 kilowatts (kW) will no longer be required to pay for
connecting to the grid. Installations from 40-200 kW will be
partly released from this obligation.
The law would also require the sale of certain amounts of
gas on a local exchange and protect the poorest energy consumers
as Poland plans to liberalise its retail power sector.
"The government approves solutions that should result in the
European Commission withdrawing its complaints against Poland,"
the government's press office said in a statement.
The draft law will now be submitted to parliament for a
vote.
Poland has yet to approve a separate energy law designed to
help it reduce its heavy dependence on coal and meet other
European Union green energy targets.
The country is expected to regulate the size of support for
co-firing of biomass, which involves mixing wood and other plant
material with coal before it is burned in coal-fired power
stations.
The new law is keenly awaited by top utilities and the wind
power industry. A lack of such a law was one of the reasons why
French firm EDF and Finland's Fortum
suspended their investment plans in Poland.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Michael Kahn and
Jason Neely)