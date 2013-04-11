* Need to shut down coal-fired units

* Difficulties seen in balancing system in peak demand

* Utilities across region hit by low power prices

WARSAW, April 11 Poland faces an increased risk of power shortages in coming years because utilities are scaling back new investment due to low electricity prices, the grid operator and energy regulator warned.

Grid operator PSE said an analysis of latest demand forecasts showed that building new capacity is essential because the country will need to shut down outdated plants in coming years.

PSE expects that 6.6 gigawatts of the current 37 gigawatts of installed capacity will be taken off the grid by 2020 as outdated power plants close.

The lack of new generation and the need to take highly-polluting coal-fired units off the grid could cause shortages at times of peak demand, the officials said.

"It is worrisome that the decisions to cancel investment in recent months were with regards to projects that were at an advanced stage of planning," Henryk Majchrzak, the head of PSE told Reuters on Thursday in emailed replies to questions.

"In a few years there will be real difficulties in balancing the system".

Utilities across central Europe, facing weakening wholesale power prices and uncertainty about future demand in slumping economies, have scuppered or suspended dozens of coal and gas projects in recent years.

German benchmark wholesale forward power prices have dropped more than 50 percent in value since prices peaked before the outbreak of the financial crisis in 2008, and more than 30 percent since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan last lifted prices in March 2011.

Last week Poland's biggest utility PGE scrapped a project to build two 900-megawatt coal-fired power units worth $3.6 billion at a plant near the southwestern city of Opole, citing falling electricity prices and weak demand.

On Thursday local media reported that Tauron and KGHM may call off their joint project to build an 850-megawatt combined-cycle gas-fired plant for around 3.5 billion zlotys.

"Before PGE took the decision we were prepared for a scenario in which a risk occurs that around 2016-2017 we would have problems in maintaining the disposable capacities in the system," Marek Woszczyk, the head of energy regulator URE, said in a television interview on Wednesday.

"After PGE's announcement the risk has increased." (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko,; Editing by Michael Kahn and Stephen Nisbet)