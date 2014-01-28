WARSAW Jan 28 Slovakian energy producer Grafobal Energy Group (GGE) plans to raise up to 190 million zlotys ($62 million) for new projects in eastern Europe by listing its shares on the Warsaw bourse, the group said on Tuesday.

Grafobal, which booked 118 million euros ($161.4 million) in sales and a 6 million euro net profit after the first nine months of 2013, plans to offer new investors 5 million shares, or a 33-percent stake, through the initial public offer (IPO).

Investors will be able to sign up for the issue between Feb 11-14, with the debut itself planned for March 21.

GGE specialises in combined heat and power production, operating facilities fueled by natural gas and biomass. It trades gas and electricity on its home Slovakian market, as well as in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Serbia and Poland.

The group generates annually 400,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of heat and 330,000 MWh of electricity. ($1 = 3.0773 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting by Michal Janusz; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Louise Heavens)