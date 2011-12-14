(Adds treasury quote)
WARSAW Dec 14 Poland will relaunch the
sale of its stake in utility Enea next year, the
country's new Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on
Wednesday.
"We are analysing whether to sell our stake in Enea to a
strategic investor or via the bourse," Budzanowski told
reporters. "I do not a priori dismiss the second option. The
decision in this respect will be made in the first quarter of
2012."
Earlier this year, the ministry, which oversees state-owned
companies, said it would seek a strategic buyer for Enea in its
third shot at the troubled privatisation after failing to close
the deal to sell its 51-percent stake to the French utility EDF
.
Budzanowski added that in the first quarter of 2012 the
ministry would make its final decision on the pending purchase
of the utility Energa by its top local rival, also
state-controlled PGE, which was blocked by Polish
regulators.
