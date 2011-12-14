(Adds treasury quote)

WARSAW Dec 14 Poland will relaunch the sale of its stake in utility Enea next year, the country's new Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.

"We are analysing whether to sell our stake in Enea to a strategic investor or via the bourse," Budzanowski told reporters. "I do not a priori dismiss the second option. The decision in this respect will be made in the first quarter of 2012."

Earlier this year, the ministry, which oversees state-owned companies, said it would seek a strategic buyer for Enea in its third shot at the troubled privatisation after failing to close the deal to sell its 51-percent stake to the French utility EDF .

Budzanowski added that in the first quarter of 2012 the ministry would make its final decision on the pending purchase of the utility Energa by its top local rival, also state-controlled PGE, which was blocked by Polish regulators. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Will Waterman)