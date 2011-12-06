WARSAW Dec 6 The drive by Polish utilities to hike electricity prices for households by a range of 6.4 - 10.5 percent in 2012 is unacceptable, the energy market regulator (URE) said on Tuesday.

"We are again asking (the companies) to scale down their expectations," URE head Marek Woszczyk told reporters.

Woszczyk also added Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG was still seeking a double-digit rise in gas tariffs for the first quarter of 2012.

(Reporting by Pawel Bernat, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)