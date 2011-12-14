WARSAW Dec 14 Poland's treasury ministry
will relaunch the sale of its stake in utility Enea
next year, the country's new Treasury Minister Mikolaj
Budzanowski said on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, the ministry said it would seek a
strategic buyer for Enea in its third shot at the troubled
privatisation after failing to close the deal to sell its
51-percent stake to the French utility EDF.
Budzanowski added that in the first quarter of 2012 the
treasury will make its final decision on the pending buy of the
utility Energa by its top local rival, also state-controlled PGE
, which was blocked by Polish regulators.
