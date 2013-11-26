WARSAW Nov 26 Poland may consolidate the
state's energy assets next year, Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz
Karpinski said on Tuesday.
Asked about the possibility of forging a national energy
champion, Karpinski said: "It is a very interesting project
which I am not unfamiliar with. The first half of 2014 is the
time when such concepts will evolve."
The minister, in charge of state-controlled assets, did not
go into more detail.
The treasury now controls Poland's three largest utilities
PGE, Tauron, and Enea, with another
one, Energa, slated for its bourse debut next month.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)