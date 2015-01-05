* Also plans to extend trading hours on gas market
* Aiming for 15 pct rise in gas trading volumes this year
* Expects 5 pct increase in electricity trading
By Anna Koper
WARSAW, Jan 5 Poland's POLPX power exchange will
lower fees and extend trading hours this year to win new
customers in its drive to become a regional trading hub, its
chief executive said.
A key for the exchange, which currently offers
physically-settled power and gas contracts, is the development
of gas trading.
POLPX launched its gas market in 2012, but trading activity
remained sluggish until last year, when Polish gas monopoly
PGNiG made a significant increase to volumes sold
through the exchange.
The bourse will also endeavour to broaden its reach by
seeking to attract gas and power traders from across central
Europe and as far away as big financial centres such as London,
POLPX chief Ireneusz Lazor told Reuters.
"The great task is attracting new participants, since it is
impossible to grow without them," he said.
"The main partners for us could be entities from Germany,
but also from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. We do
not forget about London (either)."
To lure new participants to its gas market POLPX plans to
lower trading fees in the second half of 2015 and extend trading
hours from the current market close at 1.30pm to be more in line
with its European rivals.
The exchange competes with both the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe and Hungary's HUPX exchange. The Prague
bourse is the only regional exchange offering
financially-settled futures but Lazor said this is among POLPX's
goals for this year.
"We are waiting for the Finance Ministry's approval for
launching the financial market. We hope to receive it in January
and then, within three months, we will launch the market," he
said.
Lazor reiterated that POLPX is looking to offer futures
contracts in 2015, which combined with the other initiatives
could push trading volumes to record levels this year.
Total volume on gas trades was 112 terawatt-hours (TWh) last
year, while power volumes amounted to 187 TWh.
"An increase in (gas) volumes by 15 percent should be
possible," Lazor said, adding that 200 TWh is the aim for the
electricity market.
(Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn and
David Goodman)