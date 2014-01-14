WARSAW Jan 14 Italy's Eni will follow
other foreign energy companies and pull out of Polish shale gas
exploration due to unclear regulation and difficult geology,
local daily Puls Biznesu reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying Eni would let
its three concessions in northern Poland fade out, leaving
Chevron and ConocoPhillips as the only global
players left in Poland's shale sector.
"We do not comment on press speculation," an Eni spokesman
said.
The government, hoping shale gas will ease Poland's reliance
on energy imports from Russia, is proposing new legislation to
ease conditions for investors.
Yet hopes that Poland could lead a U.S.-style shale gas boom
in Europe are fading as energy companies say Warsaw's draft
proposals do not go far enough to cut bureaucracy.
On Monday, Poland's supreme audit chamber (NIK) blamed the
environment ministry's administrative inefficiency for delays in
the shale industry.
The prime minister recently replaced environment minister
and his chief geologist in a move seen as an attempt to bolster
shale exploration.
Marathon Oil and Talisman Energy last year
followed Exxon Mobil in pulling out of the country.
If shale gas fails to live up to the administration's hopes,
Russia's Gazprom is likely to remain Poland's biggest
gas supplier.