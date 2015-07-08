WARSAW, July 8 Poland's biggest holiday charter airline, Enter Air, has suspended its initial public offering due to weak market conditions, two sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The offer will be postponed. It is because of the market conditions - we're talking about Greece and China," one source told Reuters.

A second person said the IPO, on the Warsaw bourse, was suspended and said Enter Air may return to the plan later in the year.

Last week Enter Air said it extended the timescale for book-building in its IPO, citing turbulence on the financial markets triggered by the Greek crisis.

Enter Air planned to sell up to 7 million shares at a maximum price of 19 zlotys per share, valuing the offer at up to 133 million zlotys ($34.74 million). ($1 = 3.8279 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper and Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)