May 6 Etos SA IPO-ETS.WA

* Polish clothes retailer Etos said on Wednesday it suspends its Warsaw bourse initial public offering (IPO), confirming a Reuters report from earlier this week.

* Etos cites low demand for its shares due to price pressures of its local rivals.

* IPO was set to be worth around 156 million zlotys ($43.18 million). Private equity firm Abris, which owns 100 percent of Etos, offered up to a third of Etos' capital. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6130 zlotys) (Reporting By Jakub Iglewski)