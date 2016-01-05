* Poland invites EU official for talks in foreign ministry
* Brussels says new government may be undermining rule of
law
* "Courtesy talk" to clarify situation, foreign minister
says
* Rights group calls on president not to sign new media bill
WARSAW, Jan 5 Poland has invited the European
Commission's representative in Warsaw to the foreign ministry to
discuss European Union concern over laws proposed by the new
government that increase its control over Poland's top court and
state-owned media, the Polish foreign minister said on Tuesday.
Since winning an election in October, the Law and Justice
(PiS) party, which advocates conservative Catholic values and
euroscepticism, has moved to put public media under government
control and to change the makeup of the constitutional court.
The European Commission said it would hold a "political
debate" on the rule of law in Poland on Jan. 13, amid growing
concern the government is undermining democracy in the EU's
largest eastern member, until recently a poster child for
post-communist transformation.
Commissioner Gunther Oettinger, the EU commissioner
responsible for the digital economy and society, told Germany's
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung on Sunday that Warsaw
should be put under the EU's rule of law supervision.
This is a three-step procedure that could end in suspending
Poland's voting rights within the 28-nation bloc.
The "courtesy talk" with the EU representative would be
aimed at clarifying media speculation, Polish Foreign Minister
Witold Waszczykowski told private broadcaster TVN24, and
"strange, unclear statements of some European Commissioners,
who, based on press reports ... start to judge Poland."
"We want to clarify why the Commissioners are not using the
official channels of communication with the Polish government,
but (instead) give weekend interviews to the German press."
Waszczykowski said he hoped the meeting with the EU official
would take place on Friday. The European Commission's
representative in Poland told Reuters no invitation had been
received and declined to comment further.
Separately, the Council of Europe, a 47-nation human rights
group that works closely with the European Union, on Tuesday
called on the Polish president not sign into law the new media
bill.
"I call on the President of the Republic of Poland not to
sign the law ... and to uphold the independence of Poland's
public-service television and radio," said the Council of
Europe's top human rights official, Nils Muiznieks.
"These arrangements contradict Council of Europe standards
which notably require that public-service media remain
independent of political or economic interference," he said.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary, additional reporting by Gabriela
Baczynska in Brussels, editing by Larry King)