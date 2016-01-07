(Adds law being adopted)
By Alastair Macdonald
AMSTERDAM Jan 7 The European Union is unlikely
to punish Poland over two widely criticised laws passed by the
new Polish government and hopes talks between Brussels and
Warsaw will resolve the issue, the head of the bloc's executive,
Jean-Claude Juncker, said.
The European Commission, led by Juncker, will debate the
rule of law in Poland next week, with one EU official having
called for a supervision procedure that could lead to Warsaw's
voting rights in the 28-nation bloc being suspended.
But Juncker said on Thursday that option, known as the
Article 7 of the Treaty of the European Union, was unlikely.
"Now we are in discussions with Poland and I don't want to
speculate about further consequences, which could be entailed by
the application of Article 7. We are not there, I don't think we
will get to that point," he told a news conference in Amsterdam.
"Let's not overdramatise ... We have to have friendly and
good relations with Poland so our approach is very constructive.
We are not bashing Poland."
Ties between Warsaw and Brussels have become more tense
since Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party won national
elections last October and moved swiftly to bring the country's
state media under direct government control.
Those changes were passed into law on Thursday by Polish
president Andrzej Duda, giving the treasury minister the
authority to appoint managers of state-run radio and television
stations.
Another new law affects Poland's top constitutional court
and critics have accused the PiS government of eating away at
democratic principles in the EU's largest eastern economy, which
joined the bloc in 2004.
Brussels has sent letters to Warsaw asking for clarification
and expressing concerns over the two laws but Juncker's deputy,
Frans Timmermans, said there had been no reply.
The new government in Poland, which espouses socially minded
economic policies with conservative Catholic values and
euroscepticism, denies accusations that it is undermining
democracy in Poland, a country that overthrew communism in 1989.
Timmermans said democratisation of the eastern EU members,
which were all within the Soviet sphere of influence after World
War Two, has been a major accomplishment of European integration
and the bloc was determined to safeguard it.
EU officials stressed that a new procedure for addressing
concerns over member states' respect for European values,
introduced last year, had yet to be triggered for the first
time. Next week's discussion by the Commission is still only a
preliminary stage to assess whether to launch the process.
(Additional reporting by Adrian Krajewski in WARSAW; Writing by
Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Louise Ireland)