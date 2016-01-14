BRUSSELS Jan 14 The European Union executive
should come up with an assessment of the rule of law in Poland
around mid-March, a spokesman said on Thursday after Brussels
launched a probe into legal changes under a new conservative,
Eurosceptic government in Warsaw.
The unprecedented move came less than three months after the
Law and Justice (PiS) party won national elections in Poland and
swiftly subjected public media to direct government control and
changed the law on the constitutional court.
Under the procedure, the European Commission will now
discuss with Warsaw its concerns that the changes eat into
democratic principles. The main, though unlikely sanction, would
be to strip Poland of its voting rights in the EU.
Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on
Wednesday the exchanges with the Commission could take months.
But the Commission's spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, gave a much
tighter deadline.
"The College (of Commissioners) gave a randez-vous meeting
for mid-March that would allow for this structured and
cooperative dialogue to conclude," Schinas told a regular news
briefing on Thursday.
"The Commission hopes, and yesterday (Commission
Vice-President) Frans Timmermans... was rather confident that
this process by mid-March will lead to the sort of outcome that
would allow the Commission to assess the situation."
Warsaw, where PiS promotes socially-minded economic
policies along with ultra-conservative, Catholic values, says it
has strong social mandate to carry out far-reaching changes.
The European Commission, where each of 28 EU countries has
one official, will base its decision on a ruling by an advisory
body on constitutional law to the Council of Europe, a 47-nation
European rights organisation that works closely with the EU.
Poland has asked the so-called Venice Commission to comment
on its changes to the law on the constitutional court and the
body plans to adopt its conclusions on that matter at a plenary
session due March 11-12.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Jan Strupczewski)