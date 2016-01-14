BRUSSELS Jan 14 The new Polish government's
decision to take control of public radio and television is a
worrying attack on media independence, the head of the European
Broadcasting Union said on Thursday, joining a chorus of
condemnation of the move.
The comments came a day after the European Union began an
unprecedented inquiry into whether the media policy and other
changes breached its democratic principles, proceedings that
could lead to sanctions on the bloc's biggest eastern member.
The Polish government led by the socially conservative Law
and Justice party (PiS) gave itself the right to appoint heads
of state-run broadcasters after winning October elections on a
Eurosceptic platform.
"We have a really clear and strong mandate to defend and
protect public values. Two of them are now attacked in Poland:
independence and pluralism," Jean-Paul Philippot, the president
of the EBU, an alliance of mainly public broadcasters, told
Reuters in an interview.
"Every country in Europe (has) a different way to guarantee
the independence of public broadcasters. And in Poland today,
this protection, these barriers ... are now suppressed by this
new law. So it's a deep concern for us," he added.
No one from the Polish government was immediately available
for comment. But it has said before that the changes are meant
to bring some balance back to what it sees as an overly critical
media.
Party lawmakers and officials have said public broadcasts
should do more to reflect national values.
The government's changes have prompted protests, rattled
investors and drawn accusations from rights activists that PiS
is undermining democratic checks and balances in a country long
seen as a bulwark of economic and political stability in Europe.
Philippot said there was "no debate... today" of responding
to the new media powers by kicking Poland out of the Eurovision
song contest that the EBU produces.
"The issue and the challenge today is the way in which we
can guarantee independence of a real public broadcaster... The
Eurovision is an entertainment show, which promotes some of our
values. And that's it," Philippot said.
