BERLIN Jan 12 The European Union has an
obligation to look into recent steps by the Polish government to
assert control over state media and the constitutional court, a
senior German lawmaker said, describing the measures as a
possible threat to democracy.
Gunther Krichbaum, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservative party and chairman of the European affairs
committee in parliament, sharply criticised the course of the
Polish government and rejected as ridiculous complaints by
Warsaw that other countries were meddling in internal matters.
His comments came after Poland summoned the German
ambassador on Monday in protest at critical comments from other
members of Merkel's party, suggesting the EU should consider
sanctions against Warsaw.
"Poles are not just citizens of Poland but citizens of the
EU and protecting their rights is one of the most important
tasks of the European Commission," Krichbaum told Reuters,
saying the EU executive had a "damned duty" to investigate the
case.
"When the freedom of the media is restricted, freedom of
thought and democracy are next in line," he added.
Since their election victory in October, conservative Law
and Justice (PiS) politicians have changed the voting system of
the constitutional court to curb its ability to censure
legislation. The new government has also passed a law giving it
direct control over the appointment of public media chiefs.
On Wednesday, EU commissioners in charge of fundamental
rights, justice and media will report to the European Commission
on the Polish measures before a decision is taken on whether to
trigger a three-stage disciplinary mechanism.
The German government played down the row on Monday, saying
relations between the countries were "close and good". Foreign
Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to travel to Warsaw
soon to try to ease the tensions.
One of Krichbaum's conservative colleagues, Norbert
Roettgen, told Reuters that Europe could ill afford to open a
new front with Poland at a time when it is struggling with a
host of other challenges, from the refugee crisis to the threat
of Britain leaving the European Union.
"At a time when the EU is already beset with major internal
problems and is being tested from the outside like never before,
accusations, escalation, threats and lecturing are not helpful,"
said Roettgen, a conservative who chairs the foreign affairs
committee in the German lower house of parliament.
He said it was misplaced to discuss EU sanctions against
Poland before officials in Brussels had talked with the new
government in Warsaw.
