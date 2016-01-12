(Adds details, background)
By Alastair Macdonald and Gabriela Baczynska
BRUSSELS Jan 12 The new Polish government has
stepped up efforts to address concerns in Brussels about civil
rights ahead of a meeting on Wednesday at which the EU executive
will review its moves to influence the constitutional court and
the public broadcaster.
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo had a lengthy telephone call on
Tuesday evening with European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker, EU officials said, and on Wednesday Deputy Foreign
Minister Konrad Szymanski will brief members of the European
Parliament, which is due to debate Poland's actions next week.
On Monday, officials said, another deputy minister in the
Polish foreign ministry, Aleksander Stepkowski, visited Brussels
to meet members of the Commission, the EU executive, which is
considering whether to launch a procedure that could lead to
sanctions on Warsaw if it is found to have breached European
Union rules on upholding the rule of law in member states.
No details were available on Szydlo's 45-minute conversation
with Juncker, who has insisted that EU leaders are not "bashing
Poland". EU officials saw the discussions as a sign that both
sides were intent on avoiding a damaging confrontation at a time
when the bloc faces a number of crises testing its unity.
Critics accuse Polish nationalist Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader
of Szydlo's Law and Justice (PiS) party, of rolling back
judicial independence and freedom of speech.
Supporters say the government is entitled to uphold Catholic and
national values and show its independence from Brussels.
Since its election in October, the government has ignored
existing rules to pack the constitutional court with its
appointees and changed the court's voting system to curb its
ability to censure legislation. It has also passed a law giving
it direct control over the appointment of public media chiefs.
WEDNESDAY MEETING
On Wednesday, the commissioners in charge of fundamental
rights, justice and media - Frans Timmermans, Vera Jourova and
Gunther Oettinger - will report to the 28-member Commission on
Poland's actions before it decides how to proceed.
A new legal instrument known as the "rule of law framework",
created by the EU in 2014 after being widely accused of failing
to defend European liberal values in Hungary, gives Brussels the
"nuclear option" of suspending EU voting rights and access to EU
funds in case of a "systemic threat" to the rule of law.
However, EU officials say the Commission may hold fire for
now and seek further explanations and commitments from Poland in
talks and in writing before any formal decision.
Diplomats say any action by Brussels could be politically
counterproductive, fuelling nationalist and Eurosceptic forces
in central Europe and a "siege mentality" in Poland.
One senior EU official caught in the crossfire between
Warsaw and Brussels spoke out on Tuesday to call on Europe to
hold Poland's leaders to account but spare ordinary Poles.
Donald Tusk, who was a conservative, pro-EU prime minister of
Poland and a bitter rival of Kaczynski, is now president of the
European Council and chairs summits of EU leaders.
He told Socialist members of the European Parliament on
Tuesday: "I hope that your words and your actions will help to
mitigate the behaviour of Kaczynski's party.
"But at the same time, in no way should they negatively
affect my country and of course Polish citizens."
The new three-stage process provides a means of pressuring a
country to amend its action before Brussels applies the "nuclear
option".
