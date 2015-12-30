(Adds information that Polish parliament approves media bill
amendment)
BRUSSELS Dec 30 The European Commission sent a
letter to two Polish ministers on Wednesday expressing concern
over a proposed law on control of the country's state-run media,
a spokesman for the EU executive said, another sign of disquiet
in Brussels over Poland's new political path.
An amendment to Polish media law that would give the
treasury minister the authority to appoint the management of
state-run radio and television has been sent to parliament by he
ruling conservative-nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS).
"Freedom and pluralism of the media are crucial for a
pluralist society in a member state respectful of the common
values on which the union is founded," European Commission Vice
President Frans Timmermans wrote in the letter.
Parliament approved the amendment on Wednesday evening,
Polish state-run news agency PAP said. It still needs to be
approved by the upper house of the parliament and then signed by
the president. Critics say the amendment is part of PiS plans to
increase state control over public media.
The eurosceptic PiS, which ousted the governing centrist
party by a wide margin in the October election, rejects
criticism that its policies are undermining
Poland's democracy. The party says it has a broad mandate to
redesign the country to reflect its Catholic values and
independence from European Union headquarters in Brussels.
The European Commission letter asks Poland's foreign and
justice ministers to explain how the new law would take existing
EU rules on media freedoms into consideration, the spokesman
said.
The PiS has long aimed to overhaul rules on public
broadcasters to ensure they defend what it defines as national
interests. The party has yet to present a bill on the matter but
has signalled plans to "depoliticise" the state media and lay
off journalists deemed to be politically affiliated.
Last week the EU executive expressed concern over an
overhaul of the rules governing Poland's constitutional court,
demanding their introduction be postponed.
The Commission will discuss the recent developments in
Poland at the next meeting of commissioners on Jan. 13.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; and Agnieszka Barteczko;
Editing by Mark Heinrich, Larry King)