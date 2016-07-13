WARSAW, July 13 Poland's state-controlled firms
will pay $25 million per year to finance a foundation aimed at
bolstering its reputation abroad, Treasury Minister Dawid
Jackiewicz said on Wednesday.
He said one of the foundation's tasks will be to defend
Poland's coal industry from European Union plans to curb carbon
emissions.
Since winning the first outright parliamentary majority
since Poland's 1989 transition from communism, the Law and
Justice (PiS) party has overhauled the rules governing the
constitutional court, prompting the EU executive to launch an
unprecedented inquiry in January into whether the party has
weakened the rule of law -- a notion PiS mostly rejects.
"Poland is gaining today a strong weapon in the fight for
its good name," Jackiewicz told a news conference with Prime
Minister Beata Szydlo, announcing the Polish National
Foundation.
He said it would have an annual budget of over 100 million
zlotys ($25 million), roughly the same as the upper chamber of
parliament, the Senate.
"We are a country with great ambitions, we want to conquer
the world, conquer markets. We are prepared and now it's time to
make the next step and launch the National Foundation," Szydlo
said.
PiS, backed by about 40 percent of Poles according to
opinion polls, has sought to increase or solidify state control
over economic sectors including banking, energy and chemicals.
Even before the party replaced a centrist government last
year, a 2013 study from the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development showed Poland had one of the
highest levels of state control among its members.
On Monday, PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said the government
should recuit "very serious" firms outside Poland act to its
defend Poland's reputation.
($1 = 3.9736 zlotys)
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski, Marcin Goettig, and Marcin
Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)