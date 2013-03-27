(Adds ministry statement, details)
WARSAW, March 27 The European Union has released
funds earmarked for building roads in Poland after its
government provided sufficient explanation of an investigation
into alleged price fixing, a Commission spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, blocked
about 890 million euros ($1.1 billion) of funds in January, and
said it would not release more, after Polish prosecutors filed
court papers related to the investigation.
Last month, Polish prosecutors charged executives who worked
for nine construction companies, including several
multinationals, with illegal price fixing to win three
European-funded road-building contracts.
"The Polish authorities have provided the Commission with
sufficient documentation and taken the necessary action, and the
Commission is able to restart the payment process," said Shirin
Wheeler, spokeswoman for the European Commission's directorate
for Regional Policy.
Poland is the biggest recipient of European Union funds,
much of it spent on improving creaking infrastructure left over
from the Communist era. Poland has generally been seen in
Brussels as a model for the effective use of EU development aid.
Without the frozen funds, Poland might have been forced to
resort to issuing special infrastructure bonds in the near
future or shift cash to more urgent projects.
Around 4 billion euros of funds earmarked for ongoing road
projects could also have been blocked in the future if the
situation had not been resolved.
"The actions of Polish law enforcement agencies have
confirmed the effectiveness of the Polish management and control
of the implementation of EU funds," Poland's Regional
Development Ministry said in a statement.
Construction projects have played an important role in
sustaining Poland's economic growth, especially in the run-up to
last year's Euro 2012 soccer tournament, co-hosted by Poland and
Ukraine, when the country was in a frenzy of building roads and
sports stadia.
Poland, which is seeing a significant economic slowdown, is
set to receive some 106 billion euros from the European Union
budget between 2014 and 2020.
