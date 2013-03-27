(Adds ministry statement, details)

WARSAW, March 27 The European Union has released funds earmarked for building roads in Poland after its government provided sufficient explanation of an investigation into alleged price fixing, a Commission spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, blocked about 890 million euros ($1.1 billion) of funds in January, and said it would not release more, after Polish prosecutors filed court papers related to the investigation.

Last month, Polish prosecutors charged executives who worked for nine construction companies, including several multinationals, with illegal price fixing to win three European-funded road-building contracts.

"The Polish authorities have provided the Commission with sufficient documentation and taken the necessary action, and the Commission is able to restart the payment process," said Shirin Wheeler, spokeswoman for the European Commission's directorate for Regional Policy.

Poland is the biggest recipient of European Union funds, much of it spent on improving creaking infrastructure left over from the Communist era. Poland has generally been seen in Brussels as a model for the effective use of EU development aid.

Without the frozen funds, Poland might have been forced to resort to issuing special infrastructure bonds in the near future or shift cash to more urgent projects.

Around 4 billion euros of funds earmarked for ongoing road projects could also have been blocked in the future if the situation had not been resolved.

"The actions of Polish law enforcement agencies have confirmed the effectiveness of the Polish management and control of the implementation of EU funds," Poland's Regional Development Ministry said in a statement.

Construction projects have played an important role in sustaining Poland's economic growth, especially in the run-up to last year's Euro 2012 soccer tournament, co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine, when the country was in a frenzy of building roads and sports stadia.

Poland, which is seeing a significant economic slowdown, is set to receive some 106 billion euros from the European Union budget between 2014 and 2020.

($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting by Christian Lowe and Chris Borowski; Editing by Mark Potter)