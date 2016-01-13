BRUSSELS Jan 13 The European Union is not
concerned with domestic politics in Poland but only in ensuring
that the country complies with the bloc's standards on the rule
of law, the European Commission First Vice President Frans
Timmermans said on Wednesday.
"This has nothing to do with politics it is pure and simple
our responsibility under the treaty," he told a news briefing in
Brussels. "Internal politics of Poland do not concern me, I
don't know about it and I don't want to know about it."
Separately in letter to the Polish justice minister,
Timmermans urged Poland's government to implement the rulings of
its Constitutional Tribunal and review freedom of speech issues
raised by a media law.
"The binding and final judgements of the Constitutional
Tribunal have not been implement," Timmermans said in the
letter, seen by Reuters. "I would like to stress that compliance
with final judgements is an essential requirement inherent in
the rule of law."
He added that measures taken to increase control of the
state broadcaster by the new, nationalist-led government in
Warsaw also raised "issues relating to freedom and pluralism in
the media."
