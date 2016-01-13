BRUSSELS Jan 13 The European Union is not concerned with domestic politics in Poland but only in ensuring that the country complies with the bloc's standards on the rule of law, the European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans said on Wednesday.

"This has nothing to do with politics it is pure and simple our responsibility under the treaty," he told a news briefing in Brussels. "Internal politics of Poland do not concern me, I don't know about it and I don't want to know about it."

Separately in letter to the Polish justice minister, Timmermans urged Poland's government to implement the rulings of its Constitutional Tribunal and review freedom of speech issues raised by a media law.

"The binding and final judgements of the Constitutional Tribunal have not been implement," Timmermans said in the letter, seen by Reuters. "I would like to stress that compliance with final judgements is an essential requirement inherent in the rule of law."

He added that measures taken to increase control of the state broadcaster by the new, nationalist-led government in Warsaw also raised "issues relating to freedom and pluralism in the media."