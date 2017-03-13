FILE PHOTO - European Council President Donald Tusk takes part in a news conference after being reappointed chairman of the European Council during a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk will not be able to come to Poland on March 15 to testify as a witness in a case probed by Polish prosecutors, because he has prior engagements in the European Parliament, Tusk's spokesman said on Monday.

The district prosecutor's office in Warsaw has summoned Tusk for questioning for Wednesday in relation to a case concerning events in 2010 when Tusk was Polish prime minister, against former secret service officials.

"President Tusk has been summoned as a witness and will testify as a witness," the spokesman said.

"However, due to his obligation to report to the European Parliament after each European Council, he will be in Strasbourg for the European Parliament's plenary session on Wednesday, March 15," the spokesman said.

"It will therefore not be possible for him to testify in Poland on that day," he said.

