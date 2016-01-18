* Poland's Duda in Brussels at time of EU-Polish tensions
* EU's Tusk is opponent of new Polish president, government
* Urges Warsaw not to squander good reputation in EU
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Gabriela Baczynska and Wiktor Szary
BRUSSELS, Jan 18 The head of the European
Council, former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, invoked the
"Star Wars" films on Monday when he urged Poland's government,
criticised by the EU over a series of new laws, to return "to
the light side of the Force".
Brussels has launched an unprecedented probe into whether
Poland's ruling nationalist-minded Law and Justice party (PiS)
has breached the European Union's democratic standards by taking
greater control of the judiciary and public media.
Tusk, who as Council president chairs EU summits and guides
the bloc's agenda, urged EU and Polish officials to tone down
their rhetoric, but he also made clear his own concerns about
where his political opponents in PiS are steering Poland.
"We have managed to move from the dark side of political
life to the light side," Tusk told a joint news conference with
Poland's PiS-backed President Andrzej Duda, alluding to Poland's
democratic transformation since the 1989 demise of communism.
"We must protect this historic event ... Mr President, I
know you very much like ... science-fiction. We probably saw the
same films recently and I want to tell you ... there is always
the time to move to the light side of the Force," he said.
As Polish prime minister from 2007 to 2014, Tusk and his
centrist Civic Platform (PO) party brought the EU's largest
eastern member firmly into the European political mainstream. PO
lost power last October to PiS, which takes a more sceptical
stance on EU matters and espouses traditional Catholic values.
Duda tried to assuage the EU worries over Poland.
"I assure you that nothing extraordinary is going on in
Poland. As in every democratic state, after elections that
brought about a change in power, there are disputes," Duda said.
"Sometimes they are very heated disputes but they are
political and domestic ones, not related to such matters as our
EU membership, our position in Europe," he said.
"SHAKEN" REPUTATION
Setting aside their political differences, both Tusk and
Duda called for a calm and fact-based debate on Poland and urged
politicians and officials to avoid emotional statements.
Tusk said the European Commission, the EU's executive body,
had acted "in good faith" in launching its rule of law procedure
against Warsaw, though he added he thought it could have raised
its concerns over democracy in Poland in more subtle ways.
"The key for Poland today is to uphold its very good
reputation, the very good opinion that Poland has built up over
the last 25 years ... Today this reputation has been shaken
somewhat," Tusk said.
(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Gabriela
Baczynska; Editing by Gareth Jones)