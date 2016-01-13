BRUSSELS Jan 13 Poland is confused by remarks of European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans on Wednesday about launching the rule of law procedure and is waiting to received the decision in writing, Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told Reuters.

"We would like to see the Commission's decision in writing. Timmermans' comments were contradictory," said Waszczykowski, adding that negotiations were likely to last for months.

On Timmermans' comments, he said: "On the one hand he was talking about the need for dialogue with Poland and on the other he mentioned the (rule of law) procedure.

"If we are talking about EU treaties, the change to the media law in Poland cannot be subject to the Commission's assessment. On the Constitutional Tribunal, Timmermans did not take into account the last Tribunal decisions to accept two judges," Waszczykowski said in a brief telephone interview.

The Tribunal decided this week to take in two judges named by the ruling PiS party.

"This was a very incoherent statement by Timmermans. It creates more confusion than clarity. We will wait to see a decision in writing or else, should there be none, we will try to clarify things in some other way. The dialogue will take months," Waszczykowski said. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)