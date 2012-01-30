BRUSSELS Jan 30 Polish Finance Minister
Jacek Rostowski denied on Monday that Poland was planning to
adopt the euro in 2015, after a senior European Union official
said Warsaw was targeting that date to replace the zloty.
European Parliament President Martin Schulz told a briefing
ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels that Polish Prime
Minister Donald Tusk had told him he was hoping Poland would
join the euro zone in three years' time.
"We don't have such plans," Rostowski later told reporters.
He said Poland might be able to meet the euro zone entry
criteria on deficits by then but was unlikely to ensure
sufficient currency stability -- also a requirement -- by 2015.
"We do want to meet the fiscal criteria," Rostowski said.
Government officials have said in recent months that while
joining the euro remains a strategic goal, Poland first wants to
see the euro zone solve its debt problems.
Unlike Britain or Denmark, Poland and the other ex-communist
countries to have joined the EU since 2004 have no legal opt-out
from the common currency.
Countries that want to join have to meet five targets, known
as Maastricht criteria, that set limits on debt, inflation,
currency stability, interest rates and budget deficits.
