European stocks enthusiasm curbed by disappointing US jobs data
LONDON, June 2 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, has priced a EUR1bn January 2019 Eurobond at a yield of 1.705% and a reoffer cash price of 99.547.
Final terms for the deal, which carries a coupon of 1.625%, came at the tight end of guidance of 65bp-70bp over mid-swaps released on Tuesday morning.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UniCredit are the bookrunners on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier drop on Friday as a smaller-than-forecast increase in domestic payrolls growth in May raised doubts about an acceleration in wage inflation and intensified investors' appetite for bonds.