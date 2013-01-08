LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, has priced a EUR1bn January 2019 Eurobond at a yield of 1.705% and a reoffer cash price of 99.547.

Final terms for the deal, which carries a coupon of 1.625%, came at the tight end of guidance of 65bp-70bp over mid-swaps released on Tuesday morning.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UniCredit are the bookrunners on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)