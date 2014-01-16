LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has opened books on a new US dollar-denominated international bond issue, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, has set initial price thoughts of 140bp area over US Treasuries for the new SEC-registered issue.

Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price on Thursday.

The deal is Poland's second foray in the international capital markets this year and follows a EUR2bn 10-year deal issued at the beginning of January.

