LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR/Reuters) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, has hired banks for an upcoming international bond issue denominated in US dollars, market sources told IFR and Reuters.

The sovereign has picked Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs to lead the issue, which is expected to come to market next year, they said.

The banks declined to comment.

The sovereign was last in the international capital markets in November, when it raised JPY60bn through a dual-tranche Samurai bond.

Before that, in October, it raised EUR700m through a reopening of its January 2019 note.

Poland was last in the US dollar market in September 2012, when it raised USD2bn through a March 2023 bond. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)