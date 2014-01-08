LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has set final
guidance on its upcoming issue of a euro-denominated 10-year
benchmark international bond, according to one of the lead
managers, as orders swelled past EUR2.75bn.
The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, has tightened guidance to the
final range of 85bp-90bp over mid-swaps from initial price
thoughts of 90bp-95bp over mid-swaps released earlier on
Wednesday.
Order books on the issue are expected to go subject at 11:00
GMT.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Societe Generale CIB and UniCredit
are the leads on the Reg S transaction, which is expected to
price today.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)