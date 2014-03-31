WARSAW, March 31 Poland's largest wholesaler Eurocash plans to pay a dividend of 0.79 zlotys per share from its 2013 profit, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Under the management proposal, which still needs to be accepted by shareholders, owners of the shares on May 16 would receive the dividend that would be paid by June 2.

Last year the company paid a dividend of 0.90 zlotys per share. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by David Evans)